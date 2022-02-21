Pirate Chain Price Tops $1.02 on Top Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $195.14 million and approximately $551,778.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002792 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.37 or 0.00262529 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00072985 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00085732 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004398 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,396,086 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

