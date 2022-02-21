PirateCash (PIRATE) Market Capitalization Achieves $309,376.93

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $309,376.93 and approximately $20.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000403 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.