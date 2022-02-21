PlayDapp 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $36.66 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One PlayDapp coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00002179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a market cap of $247.60 million and approximately $36.66 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00036910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00107982 BTC.

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PLA is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 coins. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

