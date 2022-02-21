Playgroundz (IOG) Reaches Market Cap of $139,593.19

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Playgroundz has a market cap of $139,593.19 and approximately $615.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043790 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.43 or 0.06938121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,228.12 or 1.00682054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00048354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00051131 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

