PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

PNM Resources stock opened at $44.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 883.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 99,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,666,000 after buying an additional 41,495 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 561.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 32,579 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 704,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,131,000 after buying an additional 22,896 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

