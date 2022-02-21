PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $44.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter worth $239,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 561.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

