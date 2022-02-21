PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.210-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays cut their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

NYSE:PNM opened at $44.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 561.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.