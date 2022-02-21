POA Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $188.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One POA coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. POA has a market cap of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, POA has traded flat against the dollar.
About POA
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.