Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,211 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Evergy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

EVRG stock opened at $60.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.46. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In other news, Director C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.82 per share, with a total value of $457,499.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 75,908 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,225 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

