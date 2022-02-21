Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 111,900 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Green Plains worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 32.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,575 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 412.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 60.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,813 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,250,000.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

GPRE opened at $26.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.