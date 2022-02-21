Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of PII opened at $124.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.06 and its 200-day moving average is $119.02. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.02%.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.93.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.