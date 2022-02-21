Polis (POLIS) Price Down 7.9% This Week

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000698 BTC on exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $1,707.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polis has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007754 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00061715 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.98 or 0.00314623 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

