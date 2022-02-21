PolkaCover Hits Market Capitalization of $7.44 Million (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded flat against the dollar. One PolkaCover coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaCover has a market cap of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00043730 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.01 or 0.06948592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,226.54 or 0.99872971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00047449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050745 BTC.

About PolkaCover

PolkaCover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

