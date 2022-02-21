Polkadex (PDEX) Price Down 11.2% This Week

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Polkadex has a total market cap of $34.54 million and approximately $831,449.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for about $5.78 or 0.00015574 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00043861 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.70 or 0.06921083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,015.08 or 0.99810854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00050575 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 5,980,965 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars.

