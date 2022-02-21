Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,361.67 ($18.52).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POLY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($17.00) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.72) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.32) to GBX 1,170 ($15.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Polymetal International stock traded down GBX 99 ($1.35) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,070.50 ($14.56). 4,137,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,193.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,329.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.62).

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.