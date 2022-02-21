Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.19-17.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.93-6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.74 billion.Pool also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $17.000-$17.750 EPS.

Pool stock traded up $8.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $454.83. The stock had a trading volume of 678,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,803. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $501.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.21. Pool has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. Pool’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $565.57.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Pool by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,300,000 after purchasing an additional 69,693 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Pool by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Pool by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Pool by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

