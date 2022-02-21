Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Tops $3.77 on Top Exchanges

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $11.58 million and $817,283.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.77 or 0.00009880 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00043461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.69 or 0.06902904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,132.94 or 0.99832601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00048796 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00051125 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,068,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

