Portion (PRT) Market Cap Hits $2.87 Million

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Portion has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $185.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Portion has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00036796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00108013 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,842,350 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

