Poseidon Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $65,604.00 (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar. One Poseidon Network coin can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $22.51 million and approximately $65,604.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001991 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00047885 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network (CRYPTO:QQQ) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

