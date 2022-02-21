Position Exchange (POSI) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Position Exchange (CURRENCY:POSI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, Position Exchange has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Position Exchange has a market cap of $61.90 million and $35.11 million worth of Position Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Position Exchange coin can currently be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00005130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00043685 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.26 or 0.06909023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,729.67 or 0.99712910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048742 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Position Exchange Coin Profile

Position Exchange’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,893,632 coins. Position Exchange’s official Twitter account is @PositionEx

Buying and Selling Position Exchange

