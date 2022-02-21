Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $25.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.20. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APTS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.
Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.
