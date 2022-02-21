Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $25.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.20. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APTS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 118,118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

