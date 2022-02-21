Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Premier Financial worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 863,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after buying an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 47.8% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $822,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $30,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

PFC opened at $30.32 on Monday. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

