Primalbase Token (PBT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $396.00

Primalbase Token (CURRENCY:PBT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Primalbase Token has a total market capitalization of $944,529.83 and $396.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Primalbase Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Primalbase Token coin can currently be bought for about $755.62 or 0.01197075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00043676 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,637.53 or 0.06917083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,959.61 or 0.99551504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00048526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00051660 BTC.

Primalbase Token launched on May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 coins. Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq . Primalbase Token’s official website is primalbase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Primalbase, a co-working initiative, allows users to own real estate by holding the real estate-backed PBT crypto tokens, an asset on the Waves Platform. Holders of the PBT can use, rent or sell the workspace as they wish and get access to all shared workspaces around the world with premium all-inclusive services. “

