Primecoin (XPM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $734.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.94 million and $734.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 58.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,685,178 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

