Primoris Services (PRIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Primoris Services to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $26.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $41.76.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. State Street Corp grew its position in Primoris Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,386,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 57,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 31,510 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

