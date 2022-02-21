ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.
PRA stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.51. 202,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,491. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.35.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.
About ProAssurance
ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.
