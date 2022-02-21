ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

PRA stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.51. 202,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,491. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.35.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 75,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 69,297 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.