Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN)’s share price was down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$12.02 and last traded at C$12.20. Approximately 15,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 49,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.76.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Profound Medical to C$37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The stock has a market cap of C$253.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 22.29 and a current ratio of 24.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.84.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

