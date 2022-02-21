Progyny (PGNY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Progyny to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $37.14 on Monday. Progyny has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.72.
In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $441,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,829 shares of company stock worth $9,528,304. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGNY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
