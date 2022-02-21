Progyny (PGNY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Progyny to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $37.14 on Monday. Progyny has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Progyny alerts:

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $441,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,829 shares of company stock worth $9,528,304. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Progyny by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Progyny by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Progyny by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGNY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.