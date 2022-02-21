Project Inverse (XIV) Price Hits $0.0190

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a market cap of $719,931.75 and approximately $399,490.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00043535 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,514.16 or 0.06849147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,701.14 or 0.99982355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00046780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00049942 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 57,612,302 coins and its circulating supply is 37,798,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.