Project TXA Market Capitalization Tops $6.54 Million (TXA)

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $992,360.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for about $2.55 or 0.00006664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00043461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.69 or 0.06902904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,132.94 or 0.99832601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00048796 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00051125 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Buying and Selling Project TXA

