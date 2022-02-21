Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Buys 3,036 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in onsemi by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in onsemi by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in onsemi by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

onsemi stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.20. 4,596,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,169,515. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.77. onsemi has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on onsemi from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

