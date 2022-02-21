Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.04. 76,520,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,125,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.07.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

