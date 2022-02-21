Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Decreases Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231,302 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,967,000 after buying an additional 931,872 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,240,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,180,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,620,000 after buying an additional 346,335 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,158,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,280. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.10. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.67 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

