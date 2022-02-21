Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,150 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth $1,790,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 56,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 643,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,880,000 after purchasing an additional 262,308 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 19,103 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.98. 4,427,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,073,350. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.64. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $69.14 and a 52-week high of $94.86.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

