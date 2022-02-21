Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Has $1.03 Million Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 27.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,653,000 after purchasing an additional 403,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 793,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,579,000 after purchasing an additional 50,260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 8.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,073,000 after purchasing an additional 50,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 622,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCMP traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,206. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.07 and a beta of 1.20. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.87.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.60%.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

