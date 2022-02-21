Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,890 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.61.

Home Depot stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $346.87. 5,526,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,791. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $362.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.74.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

