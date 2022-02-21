Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. owned 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,225,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,570,000 after acquiring an additional 80,468 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,649,000. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 32,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 101,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FENY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.35. 89,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,418. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $19.04.

