Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYY. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 103,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,306,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,625,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,139,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,082,000 after acquiring an additional 30,074 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.08. The stock had a trading volume of 79,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,388. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $84.84 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

