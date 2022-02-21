Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 589,962 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.48. The stock had a trading volume of 52,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,826. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $113.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.18.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

