Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 10,360 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,104,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,241,000 after buying an additional 207,961 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEI stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.57. 97,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,903. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.03. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $124.59 and a twelve month high of $132.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.