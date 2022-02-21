Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,155,928 Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 92.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155,928 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. owned 0.44% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 308.5% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 999,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,014,000 after purchasing an additional 754,493 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 5,117.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 670,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,805,000 after acquiring an additional 657,802 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,349,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 710.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000.

CHIQ stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,385. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $42.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.89.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

