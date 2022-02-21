Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 8,280 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in The Ensign Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The Ensign Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,179,000 after buying an additional 32,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $456,598. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

ENSG stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,962. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average is $78.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

