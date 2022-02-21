Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 950 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,039.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 58,089 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $391.29. 6,801,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,719,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $501.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $572.61. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

