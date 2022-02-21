PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) Plans Dividend of $0.22

PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) announced a dividend on Monday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2154 per share on Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
OTCMKTS:PCHUY remained flat at $$8.33 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. PTT Public has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $8.33.
PTT Public Company Profile
