Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NILSY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

OTCMKTS NILSY traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 56,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $38.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average is $30.79.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

