Public Mint (MINT) Price Down 20.9% Over Last Week

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Public Mint has a total market cap of $6.97 million and $37,011.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for about $0.0799 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00023070 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,282,340 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

