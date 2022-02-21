PubMatic (PUBM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect PubMatic to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $27.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 32.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.04. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PUBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $562,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $289,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 277,036 shares of company stock worth $9,616,669 over the last three months. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PubMatic by 30.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

