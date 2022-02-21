PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) fell 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 45,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 29,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.

Get PureBase alerts:

About PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC)

PureBase Corp. engages in the provision of agricultural and construction services. It offers specialized fertilizers, sun protectants, soil amendments, and bio-stimulants for organic and non-organic sustainable agriculture. It also develops kaolin-based product. The company was founded on March 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Ione, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureBase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureBase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.