PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) fell 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 45,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 29,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.
About PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC)
