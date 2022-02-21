Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.60

Shares of Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.60 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.80 ($0.25), with a volume of 964356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.49 ($0.26).

A number of research firms have issued reports on PURP. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.61) price target on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.33. The firm has a market cap of £57.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

