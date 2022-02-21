Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Issued By KeyCorp

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albemarle in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock.

ALB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.76.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $190.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1,102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after buying an additional 63,093 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

